The Faribault High School class of 1959 meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort, 17759 177th St. W, Faribault.

The class meets at different locations on the last Tuesday of each month. Please pass this message on to other class members. For questions, contact carolynh@bevcomm.net.

