I am a white woman born into an all-white family. I went to white schools, had white friends and, except for a year in which my family lived two houses down from a black family, lived in all white neighborhoods. In most of my career experiences, I worked with white people. I have almost no close, personal experience with people of color or indigenous people.
In the past couple of years, I have spent time thinking about this white life I have lived and how it has shaped the way I view the world. I am by no means an expert but I have sought out information and learned a lot. I think the issue became most apparent to me when the Black Lives Matter movement began to flourish. I wrestled with the notion of specifically drawing attention to Black people and eventually came to understand that embracing and supporting the BLM notion didn’t make my life any less important. My life, as a white person, has always mattered. But the same cannot be said for Black people, People of Color and Indigenous people in this country. Life in the United States has not been the same experience for them as it has been for me. That’s not my fault, it was not about choices I made but it is undeniable.
Fast forward to the current discourse, among white people, over Critical Race Theory (CRT). There are lots of voices warning that CRT blames white people, that it sets racial groups in opposition against one another, that it identifies individuals as racist, or that it punishes white people for their skin color. I believe there is grave misunderstanding fueling strong reactions to even discussing the issue. Critical Race Theory is a theory and, like other theories is a “belief, policy, or procedure proposed or followed as the basis of action” (Merriam Webster Dictionary). We encounter all kinds of theories…..a theory that all children can learn, a theory about how gravity works, a theory of what allows a plane to fly and many more. CRT is a belief that can be used as the basis of action, no more, no less.
According to Britannica (the encyclopedia folks), this theory is based on the premise that race is a social construct or a culturally invented concept used to oppress and exploit a group of people….in this case, people of color. There are lots of examples to support this theory including the practice of red-lining in real estate, the discrepancies in the access to Veteran’s benefits, and the differential access to generational wealth, to name a few. These things happened in the United States and they continue to happen. They support the theory or notion that race has been and still is used to oppress and exploit.
But Critical Race Theory is not an action or a set of actions. Actions can come from the theory. Understanding the theory is the first step; how we use it, comes next. In the case of education, the theory can help to suggest what kinds of things are taught. For example, CRT might suggest that children in our schools have a right to information about veteran’s benefits and who did or did not receive those benefits. CRT might suggest that children have a right to learn about and understand that white and black neighborhoods did not just form on their own but were generated by limiting access to federal loans, restrictive neighborhood covenants, and unfair real estate practices. These are actual practices that happened in our country and many or most of us were never taught about them. CRT suggests an action that teaches about all aspects of our history in order that we know all of our past and can make informed choices about our future. I wish I had learned these things when I was in school and I sure want my grandchildren to know the whole truth about our country. Knowing the whole truth about my country…just like knowing the whole truth about my spouse…does not necessarily make me love either less. It just ensures I understand the whole of it.
Denying parts of my spouse or my grandchild as a person, makes them less than whole. Continuing to “pick-and-choose” when it comes to the truths of our country’s history means that future generations will continue to struggle with race as a measure of a person’s worth. Failing to tell all of the truth about our history means living a lie. Acknowledging only the parts of our history of which white people are proud, keeps white people and people of color as competitors. The demographic diversity in our country does not signal the destruction of our country. Far from it. By living our lives in solidarity across origin, class and color, we can realize the fulfillment of America. We the People can best prosper in that solidarity… and it begins in our hearts and in the hearts and minds of our children.