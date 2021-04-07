The Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Chapter 20 and the Sons of the American Legion will host an omelet benefit breakfast at 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, April 11 at the Faribault Legion Post 43, 112 5th St NE. Presale breakfast tickets can be purchased at the Legion only until Friday, April 9.
In honor of the military child, any guests that wear purple will be able to receive their choice of a mini-flag, flag stickers or a DAV bracelet.
Those interested in joining the DAV, the Legion, Auxiliary, or Sons of the Legion are encouraged to stop in. Lifetime memberships for the DAV are available at the temporary price of $100 as long as it is through the local DAV chapter. Any questions regarding the Legion can be directed to Debra, event coordinator, at 507-334-8784.