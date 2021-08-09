Low-dose naltrexone is an off-label use of a prescription drug initially designed to combat narcotic addiction. Before we go any further, I want you to know that I rarely write about prescription medications in this column. Frankly, most of them are not worth space in this newspaper. Naltrexone is an exception.
Who would benefit from this therapy?
Do you suffer from chronic pain that is not relieved by anything you have tried so far? What about chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, autoimmune disorders such as Crohn’s, IBS, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriasis? Here are some other conditions for which LDN can be helpful: multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, Lyme disease (and other tick-borne illnesses), autism and cancer.
LDN initially sounds like a snake-oil scam from the pre-FDA days. But once you start to understand what this drug does, the diversity of effects starts to make sense.
Naltrexone was discovered in 1967 by Endo Laboratories. The FDA approved the drug for treating opioid addiction. Naltrexone blocks mu-opioid receptors in the body. This receptor is where morphine has its effect on the body. Naltrexone’s block is very effective in reversing opioid respiratory depression in the case of an overdose. It also works with alcohol and alcoholics can benefit from this treatment. A naltrexone dose of 50 mg is very typical in these situations.
Low-dose naltrexone was first used in 1985 by Dr. Bernard Bihari. He had noticed in the use of the medication that it had incidental effects on the immune system. While working with AIDs patients, he realized that naltrexone increased endorphins (chemicals produced by the body to manage stress and pain), which improves the immune system's performance. He conducted a study to find the optimum dose of naltrexone. He found that 3 mg of naltrexone increased levels of endorphins but did not tightly block the mu receptor.
Further investigations resulted in finding three mechanisms of action: 1. Low-dose naltrexone stimulates opioid receptors to release beta-endorphins which have a morphine-like effect: 2. LDN reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines and increases anti-inflammatory cytokines; and 3. LDN regulates the opioid growth factor (OGF) and opioid growth factor receptors (OGFr) axis. This regulation can inhibit cell growth and progress through the cell cycle, which helps treat cancer because cancer cells do not naturally die like normal cells.
Now we are getting into the weeds of immunology. As much as I would love to explain this much more, it would make this article very long, and it would be only interesting to readers who love details (maybe two of you). I will give you some places to research at the end of this article if you want more information.
Higher doses of naltrexone are known to blunt the release of the body’s endorphins. Endorphins are the body’s morphine-like substance to relieve pain. Low-dose naltrexone does block opioid receptors, but only for a short time. Research studies show that LDN has a secondary effect that increases the body’s endogenous opioids (beta-endorphins) release and stimulates the body to produce more endorphins. Therefore, the ability of LDN to produce analgesia is partly from the ability to stimulate beta-endorphin production.
Treating pain symptoms using LDN as the only therapy does not always work. Suppose the patient's pain results from a highly inflammatory condition (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis). In that case, LDN can be extremely useful by itself.
Because inflammation is a typical response of the immune system, we must understand a few immunology concepts. The body produces both pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines. A healthy immune system keeps these two cytokine types in balance. Cytokines are usually associated with the experience of pain. An eight-week study of patients with fibromyalgia using a dose of 4.5 mg of naltrexone found that LDN reduces inflammatory cytokines. Reduction of inflammation causes pain and other inflammatory symptoms to diminish.
No one considered low doses of naltrexone when the FDA approved the drug. It is not illegal for doctors to prescribe LDN if they are willing to do so. Small doses of naltrexone are only available from a compounding pharmacy.
For more information, visit LDNresearchTrust.org. You may also want to read “The LDN Book vol. two - the latest research on how LDN - could revolutionize treatment for PTSD, Pain, IBD, Lyme Disease, Dermatologic conditions and more," edited by Linda Elsegood.