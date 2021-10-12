The Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker is getting reports nationally of persuasive strangers claiming to “fix” dents in your car. When getting in or out of your vehicle, stay alert to the following tactics and avoid falling prey to this scam.
How the scam works
A person approaches you in the parking lot of a store stating they noticed dents on your car. It just so happens that they work at a body shop and can fix them for you! They promise to charge much less than what a shop would, and they can make the repairs on the spot while you are shopping.
If you agree to the repairs, more than likely you will end up with a ruined car exterior. One victim told BBB Scam Tracker: “He was ‘fixing’ my car while I was in the store shopping. When I came out, he had drilled a bunch of holes into the body of my car. He told me it was standard procedure to drill holes in order to pull out the dent. Then, he put a black putty thing all over the holes and told me not to take off the putty until 24 hours later. When I tried to take off the putty, it looked worse than before."
How to avoid repair scams
Be wary of unsolicited offers. This kind of scam starts with someone who just happened to drive by and notice the car needed a repair. If you are approached by a stranger in a parking lot offering repair services of any kind, be careful, ask questions, and if they have a business card, offer to check out the company they say they're representing to see if it is in fact legitimate.
Don’t fall for high pressure sales tactics. Scammers will often pressure their target to accept their offer, demand full payment upfront with a statement that the person will never get a better price anywhere else. High pressure, now-or-never sales tactics are a hallmark of scams.
Research repair shops before you do business. Look up reviews and business ratings of any repair person or company before agreeing to any service. If a person can’t wait for you to research and compare companies, find someone else to do the job or explain to the imposing salesperson that the problem can be taken care of somewhere else.
For more information
Find valuable information to protect yourself from scams at BBB.org/AvoidScams. For help finding a car repair service, check out these tips from BBB: bit.ly/3n4OO5Z.
If you’ve been the victim of repair scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/ScamTracker. Your report will help others stay alert to the danger.