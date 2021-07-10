Today in History - July 10

As you may already have guessed, July is National Hot Dog month. This King-size hot dog was put on display for photographers at Oak Street Beach in Chicago, July 10, 1959, with seven young bathers taking a whack at it. An eighth youngster is held in reserve by Irene Wasserkort, 19, the National Hot Dog Queen. Miss Wasserkort, is from Frankfurt, Germany, generally credited with being the birthplace of the Frankfurter. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)