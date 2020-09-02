The COVID-19 Housing Assistance program is now accepting applications.
What is the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program?
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program provides housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.
Local administrators will review applications from individuals and families requesting assistance, verify eligibility, and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.
There are three ways to determine your eligibility:
• Call 211 (Toll Free: 1-800-543-7709; Local: 651-291-0211)
• Visit 211unitedway.org
• Text "MNRENT" or "MNHOME" to 898-211
Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday –Friday.
Whether you call, text or go online, you will be asked a set of initial eligibility questions. If you meet the initial eligibility criteria, you will be referred to the online application form and can select a local administrator from your geographic region to help you through the process. There may be more than one administrator in your region, and you are free to choose any administrator in your region.