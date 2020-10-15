After months of pandemic-driven isolation and loneliness among seniors, the Fifth Annual Reimagine Aging Conference, hosted by Senior Community Services and the Minnesota HomeCare Association, will share many innovative new technological solutions to help seniors and caregivers live fuller, more engaging lives.
The conference will be virtually held on Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10.
More event details and registration available at mnhomecare.org/reimagine. The conference cost is $10 per Zoom link, and the registration deadline is Nov. 8.
This annual event brings together a variety of people invested in the aging sector for the latest information about how older adults can live a high-quality, independent life through the use of accessible, adaptive technology.
A keynote panel of industry experts from Vision Loss Resources, Starkey, and Family Means will participate in a live virtual discussion on various technologies and their impact on the well-being of older adults.
The human side of tech
Aging can be an isolating experience for many older adults. They face vision, hearing and memory loss that can lead to further isolation and a decreased quality of life.
The knowledgeable panel will discuss the following topics and share examples of technological innovations, to disprove the notion that aging has to be synonymous with decline:
•Explore new devices that not only enhance hearing, but serve as accessible gateways to increase your capacity to communicate, while monitoring brain and body activity.
•Experts will demonstrate a virtual reality (VR) immersive learning tool to help users view the world from the perspective of a person living with dementia. VR enables caregivers, service providers and others to better connect with older adults, build empathy and learn new skills to help future interactions.
•Explore ways new accessible technology help us live with visual or hearing impairment, and why hearing loss can increase the risk of dementia, if not addressed.
•Discuss destigmatizing the use of technology to combat sensory deprivation and remain socially connected.