Spend time making memories with your friends and family at the Paradise Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. Friday as it hosts its final Family Fun & Film night of the year. Creative activities and a light dinner will be held in the lobby followed by a holiday favorite movie that combines the magic of trains, hot chocolate and believing!
The Home Fires is a new Americana duo from Minneapolis comprised of acclaimed singer/songwriters Sarah Morris and Vicky Emerson.
Sarah and Vicky chose the name The Home Fires because 'Home' represents their love for their children and families, and 'Fire' represents their continued passion for music and songwriting. They both have accepted the challenge and support each other in the intricate balancing act of being a mother while pursuing a career in music.
Don't miss their spectacular harmonies at the Paradise's final Acoustic Gallery of the year at 7 p.m. Saturday.