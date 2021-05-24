Daikin Applied, which designs and manufactures advanced heating and cooling technology used in commercial and industrial facilities, has promoted three area employees.
• Cody Roushar, who has transitioned to the role of senior CNC programmer. Cody works at the Faribault South plant and has been with the company for more than seven years, starting as a stock handler in the warehouse. Since then, he has gained the technical expertise to move from entry-level production positions to more advanced CNC programming.
• Todd Deutsch, who is now a senior supply chain manager at the Faribault North facility. A 20-year company veteran, Todd has held numerous jobs coordinating materials and strategic sourcing, and now manages procurement.
• Damon Sonnek, who was promoted to strategic manufacturing engineer III after 11 years with Daikin Applied. Starting at the Faribault South plant, Damon has quickly moved through the engineering ranks, entering as a production-floor engineer and moving into a supervisory role. He now has a strategic position supporting new product development.
In addition, the company has hired 24 employees at these facilities since March and has plans for continued growth.
The company has three plants in southern Minnesota — two in Faribault, one in Owatonna — with 1,200 local employees.
“Daikin Applied supports the communities in which our staff work and live as well,” according to a company press release. “In collaboration with South Central College, the company recently launched a program to help people to learn the basic skills needed to be successful in a manufacturing environment. It’s a free, 40-hour course that teaches fundamentals such as hand and power tools, precision measuring, and schematics and electrical wiring.”