The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Social hour will begin at 9:15 a.m. Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn will speak on Senior Safety and Current Issues. During this meeting, donations will be collected for River Bend Nature Center.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. We encourage those who are interested to please join us! Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared.
For more information call Mary Osborne 507-330-1992.