University of Minnesota Extension will present an end of year tax planning webinar for farm producers. The free webinar, hosted by Extension educators Megan Roberts and Rob Holcomb, will be held online via Zoom live on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. A recording will be available beginning Dec. 4.
Pre-registration for the webinar is required and can be done online at z.umn.edu/farmertaxplanning2020. The Extension agricultural business management team offers more information about farm management topics on the Agricultural Business Management News blog.