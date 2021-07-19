A virtual performance by Lalo’s Lunchbox will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23 on Buckham Memorial Library's Facebook page, Facebook.com/BuckhamMemorialLibrary. A pre-show feature will be held a few minutes before the main event. 

Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo's Lunchbox. The family friendly show has sketch comedy, sing-alongs, and audience participation games that teach about healthy foods and how to be kind to others. Check out clips of the experience and more at laloslunchbox.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments