A virtual performance by Lalo’s Lunchbox will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23 on Buckham Memorial Library's Facebook page, Facebook.com/BuckhamMemorialLibrary. A pre-show feature will be held a few minutes before the main event.
Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo's Lunchbox. The family friendly show has sketch comedy, sing-alongs, and audience participation games that teach about healthy foods and how to be kind to others. Check out clips of the experience and more at laloslunchbox.com.