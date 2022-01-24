...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Faribault resident appointed by governor to state board
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a number of new appointments to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Public Employment Relations Board, and Statewide Independent Living Council.
A Faribault resident was named to the latter.
Karen Larson – Faribault, MN
Statewide Independent Living Council
Member
Effective: Jan. 26, 2022
Term Expires: Jan. 6, 2025
Replacing: Jessica Lacher
The Minnesota Statewide Independent Living Council (MNSILC) works collaboratively with the Centers for Independent Living to create, monitor, review, and evaluate the State Plan for Independent Living. MNSILC coordinates activities with other entities in the state that provide services similar or complementary to independent living services.
Additional information about the Statewide Independent Living Council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
The governor and lieutenant governor are seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota. A list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.