Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a number of new appointments to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Public Employment Relations Board, and Statewide Independent Living Council.

A Faribault resident was named to the latter.

Karen Larson – Faribault, MN

Statewide Independent Living Council

Member

Effective: Jan. 26, 2022

Term Expires: Jan. 6, 2025

Replacing: Jessica Lacher

The Minnesota Statewide Independent Living Council (MNSILC) works collaboratively with the Centers for Independent Living to create, monitor, review, and evaluate the State Plan for Independent Living. MNSILC coordinates activities with other entities in the state that provide services similar or complementary to independent living services.

Additional information about the Statewide Independent Living Council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

The governor and lieutenant governor are seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota. A list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

