At Ruth’s House, a transitional shelter for women and children in Faribault, the need for safe shelter remains high. Staff at Ruth’s House have felt an increase in workload due to the pandemic including, but not limited to deep cleaning, preparing and delivering food, medications, and supplies to clients who need to quarantine due to an illness and/or symptoms of COVID-19, helping families with children navigate distance learning, and strengthening procedures to keep residents and staff healthy and safe. Ruth’s House is focused on continuing its integral mission to serve the needs of the homeless in the community.
On a national and local level, it is anticipated that Americans will see a significant increase in homelessness and domestic violence due to the stresses of COVID-19. According to the American Physiological Association, “Americans are being told to go home and stay there, for their safety and everyone else’s. For victims and survivors of domestic violence, including children exposed to it, being home may not be a safe option, and the unprecedented stress of the pandemic could breed an unsafe situation in homes where violence may not have been an issue before.”
Some shelters in surrounding Minnesota counties have made the difficult decision to close amidst the pandemic.
Suzzanne Fox, Executive Director of Ruth’s House said, “We are open and the need for shelter in our community is essential, perhaps now more than ever.
Our community has been a tremendous support to our organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. From donations of masks and cleaning supplies from individuals and groups to grants from our friends at Rice County United Way, churches and other local and state organizations, we are so grateful.
In the coming months, we anticipate an influx of women and children seeking a safe place to stay as a result of increased unemployment rates as well as domestic violence. ”
Ruth’s House provides over 7,000 nights of safe housing each year, along with food, support, resources and hope to women and children who have been trapped in the cycles of domestic violence, economic instability and homelessness.
Monthly, beginning at 9 a.m. June 22, Suzzanne Fox will host Heart to Heart, a casual conversation open to all friends of Ruth’s House. This will begin as a virtual meeting via Zoom with the hope that eventual meetings will be at their Outreach Office. Ruth’s House invites the community to join along with other Ruth’s House supporters. Email to learn more about Heart to Heart at hello@ruthshousemn.org. Visit ruthshousemn.org/how-you-can-help to make a monetary or in-kind donation.