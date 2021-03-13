Last month’s article was “why” do building codes exist. We learned how they started, how they progressed into what exists today, and how their fundamental purpose has remained consistent - to preserve life and property as best as possible.
This month we will start looking specifically into the Minnesota State Building Code, or the “Code” as it is often referred to. There are 20 mandatory chapters and two optional chapters that are not mandatory, that make up the Code. That is 22 chapters of rules that regulate the built environment! All this information gets complicated and confusing in a hurry, so let’s break it down:
Minnesota adopts by reference the model international codes published by ICC (International Code Council). These model codes include the residential code (one and two-family dwellings, townhouses, and residential accessory structures – garages, decks, sheds, etc.), building code (regulates all other structures not covered by the residential code – except agricultural buildings), accessibility code, electrical code, energy conservation code, conservation code for existing buildings, fire code, mechanical code, plumbing code. Whew! These model codes are amended based on specific conditions unique to Minnesota and then become part of the chapters that make up the Minnesota State Building Code. The Code is adopted into law under Minnesota Statute 326B.
The purpose of the Code is to establish minimum requirements to safeguard the public health, safety, and general welfare… from hazards attributed to the built environment and to provide safety to firefighters and emergency responders during emergency operations.
The Code is the standard that applies statewide for the construction, reconstruction, alteration, and repair of buildings and other structures governed by the code, except those regulated by the agricultural building Statute(s). What this means is that the design and construction requirements are the same everywhere in Minnesota. These design requirements include such things as frost depth for footings and structural support, snow load, wind load, emergency escape and rescue openings, minimum sanitation requirements, light and ventilation, toilet and bathing areas, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, minimum heating requirements and many other items common to buildings and structures.
While the standards of design and construction apply statewide, the adoption of enforcement does not. Local governments choose to adopt and enforce, but once adopted for enforcement, it cannot be unadopted – except when the governing body’s population is less than 2,500. We live in a community that has adopted for enforcement, which means that builders are required to build to the minimum standards identified in the code – and we enforce to ensure that they do.
How do we enforce? By requiring permits. Permits are required to construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move, demolish, or change the occupancy of a building or structure. Also, to erect, install, enlarge, alter, repair, remove, convert or replace any gas, mechanical, electrical, plumbing system regulated by the Code. While there are some exceptions– mostly related to repair/replacement work and emergency situations – almost all construction work, big or small, requires a permit to protect you. Please use the link below for more detailed information, and as always – if in doubt, call 507-333-0387.