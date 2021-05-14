The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names in Minnesota for 2020. Henry and Olivia topped the list.
The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in Minnesota were:
Boys
• Henry
• Oliver
• Theodore
• Liam
• Jack
Girls
• Olivia
• Charlotte
• Emma
• Evelyn
• Amelia
The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does Minnesota compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website — www.socialsecurity.gov — to see the top national baby names for 2020.
The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2020.
To see the fastest rising girls and boys names in 2020, go to bit.ly/2SPXdi6.