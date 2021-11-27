We survived the storm of tornadoes, but disasters are just issues that fly in the sky. Flooding, ice storms, major accidents and power outages that sometimes just happen. The best way to deal with any unexpected disaster is to be prepared for any disaster that can happen.
The local CERT operates under the tutelage of the Faribault Fire Department. CERT member not only assist first responders, but also help within the community for special events.
Organizations, churches or businesses interested in group training should contact CERT trainers and specific arrangements can be made. We are always looking for individuals to become part of CERT, but obtaining the training is more important because more individuals trained means less individuals need emergency assistance during a disaster.
CERT training is useful in your everyday lives. You may come upon a car accident, and will know what needs to be done to possibly help save a life. You may be at your child’s sporting event and someone needs immediate assistance, with CERT training you will again be able to react and possible save a life or splint an injury.
The next training session is scheduled for January. To learn more, contact Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst at 507-333-0396 or Debra Petersen, trained CERT Instructor at 507-332-0294.