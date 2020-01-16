Rochester Community and Technical College launched its new lecture series beginning this month with a discussion of the political world of Minnesota-native singer Bob Dylan.
The series runs through April 2020.
The first lecture features RCTC History Instructor Chad Israelson, a noted expert on Dylan who co-authored a book about the musician in 2015. Any fan of Dylan, music, history or politics will not want to miss this event starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the RCTC Hill Theater.
Israelson started teaching history at RCTC in 1996 and became a full-time instructor the following year. He has taught a variety of courses including US, Western Civilization, and World history surveys in addition to History of the American Presidency, History of Religion, and the History of the Rock and Roll Era. He served six years as faculty president and was named Outstanding Educator in 2003 and 2012. He gives lectures for the RCTC LIFE (Learning is Forever) program as well as numerous other groups and does political commentary for local news stations and other media outlets.
In 2015 he co-authored the "Political World of Bob Dylan," with former RCTC instructor Jeff Taylor. In spring of 2019 the book was featured on C-Span's Cities Tour when they visited Rochester.
This is the first of a four-part lecture series where RCTC faculty are sharing their expertise and experiences in an array of topics from music to public service. All series events are free, open to the public and include light refreshments following the program.
For additional information and series updates, visit www.rctc.edu/lectureseries.