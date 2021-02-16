Morristown American Legion Post 149 holds an all-you-can-eat brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Legion, 101 Main St., to benefit the Sons of the American Legion.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 6-10; children 5 and under are free.
The menu includes pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, omelet scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Attendees must be masked except when eating and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information, call 507-838-6354.