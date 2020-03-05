IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence) has a few tickets left for the third annual Little Black Dress, a fundraiser for the nonprofit, March 14 at the Owatonna Country Club.
The guest speaker is Ciera Federly formerly of Owatonna. Ciera’s story is one of great love, loss, and courage. Her moving presentation is one that leaves you very inspired and optimistic.
Come dressed in your favorite Black Dress with a Roaring 20s flair. OCC asks guest not wear glitter or boas. Enjoy a fabulous dinner and then dance the night away with your girl friends to the music of our favorite deejay, Nick from Nick Krause Weddings of Owatonna.
Advance tickets only, $45 per person. Online registration remains open and tickets can be ordered at www.irisRemembers.com or by calling 507-334-4748.
The cocktail hour and photo booth begins at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a Dessert Dash, a fundraising competition among tables to establish who will be the first to select a fabulous donated dessert, and a silent auction with more than 50 items from Owatonna, Medford, and Faribault businesses.