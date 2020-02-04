Snowmobile riders: Regulations that apply to ‘collector’ snowmobiles
Snowmobile riders have been out in force this winter, taking advantage of abundant snowfall to ride the trails, access their ice fishing spots or check their traps. They ride a wide variety of snowmobile types, including “collector” machines — those 25 years old or older — that are subject to special regulations. Specifically, owners can obtain a special permit that allows them to operate or transport a collector snowmobile without registration for parades or organized outings such as races and rallies, and for up to 10 days each year for personal transportation.
The other option is to register their collector snowmobile for unlimited use, which costs $14.50. The registration doesn’t expire and is valid until snowmobile ownership is transferred. State trail stickers are required to operate on state or grant-in-aid trails. More information is available in the 2019-2020 Minnesota snowmobile regulations booklet.
Help shape deer population goals for northwestern and western Minnesota
Local workshops to set deer population goals continue in late February for northwestern and western areas of the state. Anyone may attend these workshops. Background information will be provided at the workshops and attendees are encouraged to RSVP. Visit the DNR website for details about the deer permit areas addressed at each workshop, the locations and times of these workshops, other ways to participate in the goal-setting process, and how to RSVP.
Learn how to hunt turkeys this spring
Youth and adults can learn to hunt turkeys this April with experienced volunteers who will cover safe hunting techniques, how to call-in turkeys, hunting tactics and field dressing a bird.
Participants can apply through Sunday, March 1. The hunts are Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, and provide opportunities to access locations that may otherwise be closed to hunting. Participants learn the skills and techniques that allow new turkey hunters to become lifelong hunters.
This is the 18th year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the National Wild Turkey Federation have cooperated to offer these hunts. Details about how to apply and costs to participate are available on the DNR’s learn to hunt opportunities page, bit.ly/31o8iqF.