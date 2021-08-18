The City of Nerstrand Fire Department will receive a $281,428 regional grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. This funding will provide firefighters with improved National Fire Protection Association compliant tools and equipment as well as new state-of-the-art training programs.
“Minnesota’s firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe – and that is especially true this summer, as wildfires rage all across the country,” said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig. “This critical funding will ensure that they are well-equipped with the necessary resources to protect Minnesota families and stay safe while on the job.”
The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments and EMS organizations that are unaffiliated with a hospital to enhance their response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel with respect to fire and all other hazards.