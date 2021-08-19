On Aug. 17, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 22 grants for a total of $100,000 in funding to individual artists and arts organizations throughout southeastern Minnesota. In Rice County, individual artist grants were awarded to Geralyn Thelen for learning to use dam molds in fused glass; Matthew Wehling for use of machines in a traditional craft and Scott Roberts for "ADA, me and the Minnesota Art Community." Each artist was awarded a $5,000 grant. In Steele County, the Owatonna Arts Council received a $5,000 grant for general operating support.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org.