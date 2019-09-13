Tuesday is Constitution Day, and South Central College (SCC) is marking the occasion on each of its campuses with a civic discussion on a current constitutional topic - The U.S. Census. The conversation will take place on Sept. 17 from Noon – 1 p.m. at SCC’s Faribault Campus Event Center (A105) and North Mankato Campus Conference Center B.
The event is supported by Minnesota Campus Compact, which worked with the Minnesota Higher Education Network to develop the “2020 Census: We all count. Will we all be counted?” dialogue guide.
Throughout the day, there will also be informational tables set up at both SCC campuses for students and others to visit and learn about the Constitution.
Like other educational institutions, South Central College is committed to its public purpose, which includes educating students and others on information critical to democracy.