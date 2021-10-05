Faribault American Legion hosts bingo bash Sunday Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Oct 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Faribault American Legion hosts a bingo bash at noon Sunday, Oct. 10 at 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Food is available. Proceeds go to American Legion Building Fund. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Boots and Lu’s a dream come true for beloved Nerstrand family Abuse doesn’t always leave a bruise Thomas 'ready to get to work' as board names him interim sheriff La Niña watch: Mild fall with closer to average winter ahead? GALLERY: BA Homecoming Parade flies on under warm, October sun Upcoming Events Oct 5 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5 Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe Tue, Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5 American Legion Wing Night Tue, Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Oct 5, 2021 Oct 6 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Oct 6, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices