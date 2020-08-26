Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation's partners at Capstone, a Mankato-based publishing company, have recently added their PebbleGo resource to the University of Minnesota's Minitex eLibraryMN collection. This means that this resource is now free to all Minnesota residents. A multifaceted teaching tool for educators, providers and anyone who works with young children, PebbleGo is being made available at a critical time when distance learning is becoming commonplace.
What is PebbleGo?
PebbleGo was designed for young learners in grades PreK-three to be kid-friendly and easy to use, even for students who are not yet able to read independently. Visual search menus, live voice audio, and word-by-word highlighting provide supports for early learners.
How to find it?
The statewide resources at elibrarymn.org/student include PebbleGo Animals and Biographies, in addition to PebbleGo Next States and American Indian History for children in grades 3 - 5. Young learners can research their favorite animals and notable figures, watch videos, view timelines and range maps and play safe educational games.
Lesson plans and activities
Printable activities are available to accompany each article. Additional lesson plans, content maps and more can be found at pebblego.com/resources.
More details
For additional information on PebbleGo, including the option to set up a username and password for your organization (perhaps to check usage statistics or purchase additional modules), visit pebblego.com/minitex.