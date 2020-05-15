To conserve resources and allow the city's water system to meet peak demands, water restrictions in the city of Faribault are in effect through Sept. 30.
Monday is a no watering day.
Before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, residents in homes with addresses ending in even numbers may water their lawns and gardens.
Before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Friday and Sundays, residents in homes with addresses ending in odd numbers, homeowners associations and apartment complexes that provide common irrigation systems may water lawns and gardens.
Call the city's Water Department for exemptions for new sod or seed. Some restrictions remain in effect, including no water Mondays and no watering from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily