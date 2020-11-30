Let’s face it, this year has been a struggle for so many people in more ways than one. But take heart, Santa and the Postal Service are way ahead of you, and are here to help.
The USPS Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation.
The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents — and to create special holiday memories. Since it began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others. The program is for every person of every belief or non-belief. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible.
To participate as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address: 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15.
Letters are opened by Santa’s Elves and, for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information of the letter writer is removed (i.e. last names, addresses, ZIP Codes) and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.
Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption at USPSOperationSanta.com. Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one or more that they’d like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.
Companies also help adopt letters. Every year many companies create teams and adopt several letters. All the better to help grant that special wish to deserving families and kids.
Sending a letter to Santa is easy. The Postal Service can help with guides and tips to help kids write and send their best letters ever. All the information you could possibly need to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com and in our Holiday Newsroom.