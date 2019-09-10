A meeting for Excellence In Education Operating Levy 2019 volunteers is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Faribault Golf Club, 1700 NW 17th St., Faribault.
Attendees will discuss the upcoming Faribault Public Schools operating levy referendum, how to share pertinent information with voters and how to encourage support for the levy. The Faribault School Board is asking two questions of voters. The first is to increase the district's operating levy. Money will be used to increase the school day at the high school to seven periods. The second question asks for additional revenue to increase student academic support as well as revenue to support a 1-mile transportation radius for FHS. Currently, the high school operates on a 2-mile radius.