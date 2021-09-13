IMG_20210911_180758

The last Holy Smoke event of the season occurred Saturday night at Christ Lutheran Church. Mark Perkins entertained an enthusiastic crowd. All monies raised after expenses will be given to IRIS, Habitat for Humanity, and BelieVet. The next public event at church will be Trunk or Treat at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 31. (Photo courtesy of Christ Lutheran Church)

