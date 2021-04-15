Four winners have been selected by Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 first ever participation in the Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest. This year marks the 100th anniversary of having the red poppy as a remembrance of the fallen in the Great War and all wars since.

Elliette Schultz, Anna Tobin, Kaylee Katra.2021.JPG

Pictured from left, third grader Elliette Schultz and eighth graders Anna Tobin and Kaylee Katra. Not pictured, eighth grader Esbeida Nunez. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

Elliette Schultz, a home-schooled third grader, entered her poster “Forever Remember” and received first place in Class I.

Elliette Schultz 1st place Class I, Gr 3.2021.JPG

Home-schooled third-grade student Elliette Schultz, first place, Class I. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)
Ellie's winning poster.JPG

Elliette Schultz’s winning poster, “Forever remember.”

Julie Smisek, eighth-grade art teacher at Bethlehem Academy, had her students enter posters in the contest. From the 20 that were submitted, Anna Tobin received first place, Kaylee Katra placed second and Esbeida Nunez received third place in Class IV.

Anna Tobin 1st place Class IV Gr 8.2021.JPG

Eighth-grade Bethlehem Academy student Anna Tobin, first place, Class IV. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)
Anna's winning poster.2021.JPG

Anna Tobin’s winning poster, “They gave their tomorrow for our today.”

Kaylee’s theme was “Never Forget” and Esbeida titled her poster with “We Never Forgot.”

Both Anna’s poster “They gave their tomorrow for our today” and Elliette’s poster will be submitted to the Third District competition.

Poppy Poster Chair Kathy Larson with Kaylee Katra.JPG

Pictured with second place winner in Class IV Kaylee Katra is Poppy Poster Chair Kathy Larson. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)
Kaylee Katra 2nd place Class IV Gr 8.JPG

Eighth grade Bethlehem Academy student, Kaylee Katra, second place, Class IV.
Kaylee's 2nd place poster.2021.JPG

Kaylee Katra’s second place poster, “Never forget.”
Esbeida Nuez's 3rd place poster.JPG

Esbeida Nuez’s third-place poster, “We never forgot.”
