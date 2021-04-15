Four winners have been selected by Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 first ever participation in the Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest. This year marks the 100th anniversary of having the red poppy as a remembrance of the fallen in the Great War and all wars since.
Elliette Schultz, a home-schooled third grader, entered her poster “Forever Remember” and received first place in Class I.
Julie Smisek, eighth-grade art teacher at Bethlehem Academy, had her students enter posters in the contest. From the 20 that were submitted, Anna Tobin received first place, Kaylee Katra placed second and Esbeida Nunez received third place in Class IV.
Kaylee’s theme was “Never Forget” and Esbeida titled her poster with “We Never Forgot.”
Both Anna’s poster “They gave their tomorrow for our today” and Elliette’s poster will be submitted to the Third District competition.