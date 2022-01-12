Upcoming vaccination clinics are Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 12:30–4 p.m. with Pfizer vaccine and Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1–4:30 p.m. with Moderna vaccine.
Vaccination clinics are for those seeking first, second, additional doses for immunocompromising conditions and booster doses. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card if you have already received your first vaccination, so staff can update your card.
Booster shots are now recommended for people ages 12 years and older. The interval between the primary series and the booster is dependent on the vaccine that was administered for the primary series — five months spacing after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna primary series; two months spacing after the J&J one dose vaccination.
Register online at: co.rice.mn.us/528/GET-VACCINATED-COVID-19. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. However walk-ins allowed.