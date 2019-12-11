Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday to honor and congratulate eight middle school and nine high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.

December's Bethlehem Academy Middle School Students of the Month, are, back, from left, Maija Bauer, Declan Chappuis, Michael Crone. Middle, Anne Azelton, Anna Tobin, Anna Croke. Front Shae Battles and Jaedyn Fellenz. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
Bethlehem Academy High School December Students of the Month, are, back, from left, Ryan Hoisington, Ben Cohen, JJ Malecha. Middle, Brianna Radatz, Ashley Rost, Rosemary Azelton. Front, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Madelyn Gersemehl. Not pictured: Abby Larson. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
