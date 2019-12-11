Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday to honor and congratulate eight middle school and nine high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.
Bethlehem Academy announces Students of the Month
