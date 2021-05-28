Loon Liquors in Dundas is participating in the ‘Cheers to the Vaccine’ campaign providing free or discounted drinks to vaccinated adults. Minnesotans 21 years of age and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be eligible for a free or discounted drink at participating establishments starting May 28 through June 30.
The program, a partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild, Minnesota Distillers Guild, was announced Friday by Gov. Tim Walz.
Details will be announced by the participating establishments. Find Loon Liquors online at loonliquors.com.
“Small businesses all over Minnesota have stepped up throughout the pandemic and I’m grateful so many breweries, wineries, and distilleries are now going the extra mile to help keep our state safe and end this pandemic,” said Walz. “We’re doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time. Roll up your sleeves if you haven’t already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine!”
"Minnesota breweries are excited to get customers back in their taprooms, but they also want to continue to be safe. This program is a great way to promote safety and support local small businesses that have been hit especially hard during the pandemic," said Lauren McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
“From the beginning of the pandemic MN Distillers Guild members pitched in to combat COVID by producing tens of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer for our communities, and we’re thrilled to now answer the call from the MN Department of Health to help end the pandemic,” said Mark Schiller, President of the Minnesota Distillers’ Guild.
Customers 21 and older must have proof of vaccination to receive a free or discounted drink at participating establishments. The promotion limits drinks to one per person. Other establishments interested in participating in this promotion should sign up here to participate.