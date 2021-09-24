Ken Kangas and Ellen Bisping from Faribault both received the REAM (Retired Educator Association, Minnesota) Educator award at the state convention in Walker on Monday, Sept. 20. Because of COVID-19 the convention was canceled in 2020 so this year’s five recipients covered a two-year period. on was a 2020 recipient and Bisping is a 2021 recipient. The award is based on excellence as a teacher, as well as contributions to education and to the community.
Ken taught at the Faribault Junior High for five years and then at Bloomington Olson for the next 31 years before retirement, where he was very involved and received the Ed Byhre Olson School Service Award before retirement. Many around Faribault have benefited from his generosity and charitable acts including Habitat for Humanity, First English Lutheran Church, Community Café, Special Olympics and 4-H to name a few. In 2008, he received the Distinguished Service to Mankind Award from Faribault Sertoma.
Bisping taught 37 years in the Faribault Public Schools, mostly at the Junior High/Middle School and finishing at the Senior High School. She received a Mandel Fellowship from the US Holocaust Museum in Washington DC plus a stipend for a three-week trip to Poland and Israel to study the Holocaust. She was very active in promoting understanding and peace. She has actively volunteered at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault Community Café, Heart of Columbine and various activities for AAUW, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Both Kangas and Bisping have been active in FARE (Faribault Area Retired Educators) and served at treasurer and secretary respectively.