Dylan and Katherine (Templin) Lieskek, announce the birth of their daughter, Avarie Claire Lieske.
Avarie, who joins fur sisters Millie and Remy, was born January 28, 2020 in Waconia. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Charles and Lisa Templin of Gaylord, and Mark and Jackie Lieske of Henderson. Great-grandparents are Loraine Lieske of Arlington, Don and Mary Piotter of Arlington, Lulu Belle Dibbert-Grack of Winthrop and Lynette and the late Kenneth Templin of Faribault.