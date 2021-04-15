Faribault's compost site is scheduled to open for the season at 1p.m. Monday, April 19.
The city maintains a compost site at 214 NE 14th St., behind the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Hours of service are: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Check signs for designated dumping areas. Weather permitting, the compost site opens in mid to late April and closes in November (actual opening and closing dates are weather dependent). It is closed on holidays.
Rice County also maintains a compost-recycling center. Call the county's recycling hotline at 507-332-6833 or check the Rice County Yard Waste page for other composting information and options.