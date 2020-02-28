The South Central College Faribault and North Mankato Campus foundations will award more than $500,000 in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. Prospective students interested in starting at SCC in Fall 2020 can apply for scholarships using the easy online application available at www.southcentral.edu/scholarships. The priority deadline to apply is 1 p.m. Friday, March 6.
The South Central College Campus Foundations raise funds for these scholarships in a variety of ways, including community-wide fund drives, faculty, staff, and alumni contributions, earnings on endowed funds, grants, and special fundraising events. Foundation volunteers integral in this effort, with overwhelming support from businesses and individuals throughout the region.
There are a wide variety of scholarships available, with many based on criteria outside of academic achievement, including program area, work experience, community involvement, activities, financial need, etc.