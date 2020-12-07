Get to know Mabel, Abigail and Forest, the three reindeer that call Como Zoo their ho-ho-home! Enjoy a 24/7 peek into the daily details of their lives through Como Zoo’s Reindeer Cam. Count down to the holidays while watching the reindeer feed, interact with one another and socialize with their neighbors — a few arctic fox that peep into the reindeer habitat from time to time. The reindeer holiday habitat includes a Christmas-themed barn complete with a live Advent calendar and a map detailing Santa’s delivery route on Christmas Eve.
“Having the Reindeer Cam showcase these beautiful animal’s behavior and adaptations has become a holiday tradition for us at Como. Knowing people are home more now because of Covid-19, tuning in to watch Como’s reindeer can perhaps serve as a stress reliver, and judging by the amount of emails and phone calls we receive from all over the world, we know it’s very popular” said Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Director. “They’re amazing animals, and we’re excited to share them with the world”.
Visit comozooconservatory.org/reindeer-cam or Como’s YouTube channel for all the reindeer games and holiday merriment you’ll need. Reindeer Cam is a great alternative to the yule log on a phone, laptop, tablet, or big screen TV.
Tune in to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 to chat with Santa as he visits Como before his big day!