The High School Page Program returns to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2022.
High School juniors who wish to join the page program for one week during the 2022 regular session of the Minnesota Legislature must apply by Nov. 23,.
Modeled after the United States Senate Page Program, the program was established in 1975. The program remains wholly dedicated to providing students with a unique, challenging, and enriching educational experience. Its range of activities and breadth of instruction puts the program in the top tier of such programs in the nation.
Throughout the course of their week in St. Paul, participants are engaged in a wide variety of activities designed to provide them with an understanding of the legislative process, state government, public policy, public service, politics, and much more!
Among the many highlights included in each student's week at the Capitol are:
• Students are given the opportunity to become acquainted with their Representative in a one on one meeting
• Students not only observe the legislative process they participate in it by paging in the chamber
• Students engage in a mock committee meeting in which they learn how legislators research, discuss/debate and address difficult and divisive issues
• Students meet with legislative leaders, constitutional officers, members of the judiciary, lobbyists, members of the media and others visiting the Capitol complex
• Students should expect to participate in all scheduled program activities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The program starts Feb. 7 and concludes May 20. The program provides a small stipend to defray the cost of meals, and pays for the lodging of those staying at the designated hotel. All other expenses are the responsibility of the participants.
Find an application at bit.ly/3j1H3MP or call 651-296-7452.