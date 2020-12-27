When one hears the word savanna, your mind may jump to a scene of lions and wildebeests in Africa. As it turns out, savanna is also a native plant community that you can find right here in Minnesota. Historically, the oak savanna was a dynamic community that existed where the prairies of the west met the forests of the east. Over thousands of years, a dance has played out between prairie and forest. Trees and shrubs would move into the grasslands. Periodically, prairie fires would sweep through the landscape killing back those woody plants and allowing the fire-adapted grasses and herbaceous (wildflower) species to thrive once again. Years would pass, the trees and shrubs would again move into the grasslands, only to again be driven back by fire.
However, not all fires nor all woody species are equal. Tree species such as bur oak also became adapted to withstand moderate fires. The result of this adaptation coupled with nuances of the landscape that reduced the intensity of fires (such as small streams and steep topography) led to the formation of the oak savanna in Minnesota. This native plant community often has a park-like appearance. Prairie grasses and herbaceous species dominate the ground layer and larger, sprawling oak trees are scattered throughout the community.
Where are they in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, oak savanna would have generally been found in a broad band along the prairie-forest border, running from Kittson County in the northwest to the bluffland counties in the southeast. Today this is one of the rarest plant communities in the state. In fact, less than one percent remains on the landscape since European colonization. There are many factors that resulted in the loss of this community. One of the largest contributors would have been the large-scale conversion of the landscape for agricultural purposes. Other factors contributing to the loss of this community include residential expansion and the suppression of periodic fire disturbance. Without these fires, the savanna landscape slowly converts to woodlands, and forests. Today, fire suppression, sand and gravel mining, and invasive species are some of the biggest threats to this rare community.
Why are they important?
Oak savanna plant communities are wonderful places for nature-based recreation. The mosaic of trees, shrubs and prairie grasses that make up the oak savanna plant community provides diverse habitats for wildlife and plants. Several species of birds utilize this community. These include the Lark Sparrows, Field Sparrows, Clay-colored Sparrows, Eastern Towhee and the Eastern Whip-poor-will. Leonard’s Skipper, a species of special concern, is a butterfly species you might see here too. If you can visit an oak savanna in the late spring or early summer you may be fortunate enough to find kitten-tails in flower. This threatened plant species seems to prefer the dappled sunlight that filters through the oak trees on the savanna.
Whether you enjoy hiking, wildlife viewing or nature photography, visiting an oak savanna is well worth your time if you are lucky enough to find one. Fortunately, the Scientific and Natural Areas program has protected this rare community at places like Uncas Dunes SNA, Helen Allison Savanna SNA and St. Croix Savanna SNA.