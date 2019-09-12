Crews are closing in on the Hwy. 99 paving from Hwy. 13 to Hwy. 21, but more work remains and the detour will stay in place until early October.
While the paving is nearly complete, Hwy. 99, east of Hwy. 13 remains closed to all except local traffic (those who reside or are doing business along the route). Crews will be working on shoulders, rumble strips and striping. Customers can access the Montgomery Apple Orchard on 99 from 13.
MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to drive around a road closed barricade and individuals can be charged with a misdemeanor with up to 90 days in jail and/or $1000 fine.
The detour for 99 at Cleveland was removed Aug. 20, however, work continues on that stretch of roadway as well. Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution through the work zones and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control.
Remaining work in Cleveland includes paving the 99 intersection with Broadway, seeding and landscaping. Hwy. 99 has been seal-coated, but striping work remains.
Near St. Peter, work has begun to add a left turn lane at Rabbit Road and in early September, 99 from the Minnesota River Bridge to the railroad crossing will be resurfaced.
More information and the detour map for 99 between 13 and 21 can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99.