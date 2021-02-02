The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce that they are now accepting orders for the 2021 Rice SWCD Native Plant Sale.
Whether you want to create habitat for butterflies and bees or a rain garden to treat rainwater runoff, the district has a beautiful selection of native plants for your conservation project. Rice SWCD native plant flats consist of 48 plants (12 different species) and usually arrive in mid-June.
Visit the Rice SWCD online store at riceswcdonlinestore.com to view the selection of native plants and place your order from the comfort of your home. A paper order form may also be downloaded from the website. If you would like to receive a paper copy through the mail, contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408. Orders must be placed by April 30, 2021.
Various cost-share programs are available for restoring native prairies. Learn about these programs and find links to learn about selecting the right species and the restoration process on our online store website.
If you are looking to restore a native prairie or install a rain garden and need assistance with planning or design, contact the Rice SWCD office. District staff are available to answer any questions you may have regarding species selection and can help you make the right choice of native plants.