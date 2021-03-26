First Baptist Church of Faribault hosts a drive-thru "To Go" Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to Noon (or while supplies last) for children ages 3 through the 6th grade. The children need to be present to participate.
The first 175 cars will receive a free mini pizza coupon from Basilio's and an Easter storybook. Each child will receive a "Take Home Easter Egg Hunt in a bag" that includes candy or toy filled eggs, a craft, color pages, a recipe for Resurrection Rolls snack, and more! There will be lots of prizes and a grand prize drawing with a chance to win one of two Easter baskets and pizza gift cards. Winners will be announced on First Baptist Church's Facebook page.