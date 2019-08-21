Minnesota Tuberculosis Hospital Faribault

This postcard image courtesy of Brian Schmidt shows what’s labeled as the Minnesota Tuberculosis Hospital in Faribault. Facilities such as these, which is not listed as a state hospital, cropped up across Minnesota between 1912-1917. According to the Minnesota State Historical Society, “The state of Minnesota and several counties operated tuberculosis hospitals, which treated patients suffering from this highly contagious disease that for many years was a major public health threat in the state.” Anyone with more information on this facility should contact Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at editor@faribault.com

