dare to dream

Pictured are 90-year-old resident Georgie Lee, left, and Faribault Police Officer Lisa Petricka, as Lee was surprised with her 'Dare to Dream' wish to ride in a police car with its lights and sirens Nov. 21. Thanks to RA, Karla, Lee's dream was made possible. Lee and Petricka, along with Lee's grandson, Sgt. Rob Hovland from Dodge County riding in the back of the car, escorted her into the police car, as residents and members of Lee's family looked on with their faces pressed up against the window. Petricka turned on the police lights and sirens as they left the parking lot. They also drove around Faribault, spoke to dispatch and drove past the jail. (Photo courtesy of Anne Pleskonko)
