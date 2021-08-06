Effective Monday, all Rice County employees and visitors are required to wear a face covering in Rice County government buildings. This requirement is going into effect to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Rice County is currently classified as “high” community transmission of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker. The CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend face coverings be worn in indoor, public settings by all individuals — vaccinated or not — when in a community with high transmission.
Vaccination is the number one way to protect yourself and our community during this prolonged pandemic. Rice County Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 years old and older. Check the Rice County Public Health website for information on upcoming clinic times, locations and vaccines available. Registration links to make an appointment are posted on the Rice County Public Health website, bit.ly/3fGuBAu.
Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination clinics is recommended, however walk-ins are welcome.Anyone needing help registering online, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922 or 507-333-3818 and staff with help you get registered.
The face covering requirement in Rice County government buildings will be in effect until further notice.