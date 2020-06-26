The following local residents were among 620 students who earned honors from Rochester Community and Technical College for the spring semester ending this past May:
President's list
Faribault — Jacob Webster
To qualify for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 GPA.
Dean's list
Faribault — Garrett Kolb
Nerstrand — Cole Axelson
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.