Rice Soil and Water Conservation District and Cannon River Watershed Partnership are teaming up with Fishers and Farmers Partnership, MN Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Olaf College and Compeer Financial to hold a free field day Sept. 16 at Roger Helgeson's Farm. 9821 Decker Ave., Northfield.
The field day, Cover Crops, Tillage and Trout: How Are They Connected?, will explore the watershed connections between agriculture, conservation, water quality and habitat. A farmer panel will discuss how to increase farm profitability and improve water quality using the Land O'Lakes Truterra Insights program, there'll be an electro-fishing demonstration and much more!
The field day start at the 11:45 a.m. with a light lunch, and end at 3 p.m. The event is free, but attendees are asked to register at www.crwp.net/events by Sept. 11 so organizers can plan for meals.